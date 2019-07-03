BTS Unveils First Look at 'Bring the Soul: The Movie'

The K-pop superstars' upcoming concert film — their third theatrical release — promises plenty of performance clips, candid behind-the-scenes footage and powerful moments with their fans.

BTS on Wednesday released the first look at their upcoming concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie, which follows members Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, RM and Suga as they finish up last year's European leg of their Love Yourself world tour.

The one-minute preview features a heavy dose of performance clips and candid behind-the-scenes footage with the K-pop superstars — including rehearsals, private dinners and vulnerable admissions. "We always get nervous during our concert in Korea," frontman RM says at one point.

Bring the Soul also promises powerful moments with the group's ARMY, the official name of their ever-loyal fandom. "Listening to their music has helped me move on and I realized that I deserved better," one follower says in a touching testimony, calling out BTS' long-standing message of self-love.

And, as RM explains in the trailer, he and his bandmates have also benefited from the love shared between BTS and their fans. "I didn’t know anything about how to love myself," he tells a packed stadium in another scene. "But you guys taught me how to love myself."

The film — which is being distributed by Trafalgar Releasing — is the third theatrical release from the seven-piece boy band, after this year's Love Yourself in Seoul and 2018's record-breaking Burn the Stage the Movie, which became the highest-grossing cinema global event of all time with $18.5 million.

BTS are currently in the midst of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, an extension of the concert series covered in Bring the Soul. The "Boy With Luv" singers will next take the stage this weekend at Osaka, Japan's Yanmar Stadium Nagai. They concluded the U.S. run of their tour at the end of May with an epic two-night stint at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Bring the Soul: The Movie is set to hit theaters worldwide Aug. 7. Watch the trailer above.