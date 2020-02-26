BTS Cover Post Malone, 'Friends' Theme With James Corden in Carpool Karaoke

The K-pop superstars stopped by 'The Late, Late Show' for a pre-recorded stint as Corden's latest driving guests.

BTS don't do things by halves. They've snared three No. 1s on the Billboard 200, they play to stadiums around the world. And when the K-pop group took a ride for Carpool Karaoke, they filled out a mini-van.

On Tuesday, the global phenomenon stopped by The Late, Late Show for a pre-recorded stint as James Corden's driving guests.

"I really felt like I needed seven people in the car to get to work properly," Corden noted. He surely couldn't have had a livelier lift than this, as the boy band and their host belted out hits and covers — complete with dance moves.

RM confesses he learnt English by watching the Friends series on DVD (his favorite is Chandler), so of course the band bust out an impromptu version of the Friends theme, "I'll Be There for You," by The Rembrandts.

The septet also walk us through their nicknames, inter-band arguments (Jimin and V are the most likely to argue, especially over dumplings), and their heroes (Madonna and Post Malone, who apparently smokes too much. But no such much they don't cover his song "Circles").

Corden then scores an invite as an honorary eighth member of the band. "I was born ready," he insists. Of course, the band put him through the motions at a dance class. The Brit does surprisingly well, but don't expect him to join them group on their next tour.

BTS' new album is sprinting to top spot on the sales chart in the United States, the United Kingdom and elsewhere. Watch their appearance on Carpool Karaoke below.

This story was originally published by Billboard.