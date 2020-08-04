BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs

The awards show is set to air live from Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center on Aug. 30, with performances from iconic locations in each of New York's five boroughs.

MTV on Tuesday announced the first three performers for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards: BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin.

BTS’ performance will mark their first ever at MTV’s VMAs. For the event, the K-pop superstars — including band members RM, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jin, Jingkook and Jimin — will give the live TV debut of their new single “Dynamite, which is scheduled for an Aug. 21 release. The septet is nominated for awards in three categories this year for their epic “On” visual: best pop, best K-pop and best choreography.

Doja Cat — who catapulted into mainstream stardom this year with her viral hit “Say So” — is nominated in three categories as well, including song of the year, best new artist and best direction. Meanwhile, J Balvin earned four noms, including three in the best Latin category and another for best collaboration.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations apiece.

This year’s VMAs will air live from Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center. The show — which will feature performances from iconic locations in each of New York’s five boroughs — is designed “to honor the spirit and resilience” of the city hit significantly hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic this spring. According to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, elements taking place at Barclays Center will include a “limited” audience or none at all. The VMAs will be the first event of its kind to take place at the Brooklyn arena after the spread of COVID-19 forced live-entertainment venues to close in New York.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.