Billboard Music Awards: BTS to Perform, Debut New Song

The K-pop superstars took to Instagram to say they're "so excited" to take the stage.

Korean septet BTS will become the first-ever K-pop group to perform at the Billboard Music Awards next month, where they are nominated for the top social artist award.

The news was announced on social media this morning (April 24), and on top of it all, BTS will be giving fans the world television premiere of their new single when they take the stage. The group will also release their Love Yourself: Tear album just two days before their appearance at the awards show.

Airing on NBC, the 2018 BBMAs will mark the boy band’s second appearance at the event following their Top Social Artist win last year.

“Look out for our second appearance or - say what?- FIRST PERFORMANCE at the BBMAs!” BTS wrote in English on their official Twitter account. In Korean, they wrote a similar message and also thanked their fandom, ARMY. “Thank you ARMY for making our performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards possible. Please expect a lot from our performance.”

The act also posted on Instagram, where they gushed about how they're "so excited” to perform.

BTS’ appearance and win at the BBMAs last year came amid their rise on the Billboard charts; their Love Yourself: Her album, which included their BBMA speech, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 last October.

Since then, the group has appeared on multiple American talk shows and performed at the AMAs and Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. Their “Mic Drop” remix with Steve Aoki and Desiigner became the act’s first song within the Top 40 of the Hot 100, where it hit No. 28. It and the group’s “DNA” have since both been certified gold by RIAA.

Along with BTS, the 2018 BBMAs have also announced performances from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Dua Lipa. The May 20 event will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.