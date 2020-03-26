BTS Postpones North American Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Having already canceled its Seoul concerts, the world's biggest band was set to kick off its world tour April 25 in Santa Clara, California.

BTS is rescheduling the upcoming North America dates of its planned world tour amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The world's biggest band already had made the decision to cancel its four mid-April kickoff dates in its native Korea back in February, when the then-epidemic was severely impacting Asia.

That shifted the start of its highly anticipated Map of the Soul tour to April 25 and 26 in Santa Clara, California, followed by three days at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in early May. But with the virus continuing to spread throughout the U.S., its label Big Hit Entertainment has made the tough decision to postpone all tour dates until the pandemic is under control.

