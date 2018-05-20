Billboard Music Awards: BTS Put on Epic Performance of "Fake Love"

The band took home the top social artist award earlier in the night.

Shortly after taking home the top social artist award for the second year in a row, Korean boy band BTS proved why they are the biggest boy band in the world with an epic performance on the 2018 Billboard Music Awards Sunday night (May 20).

BTS delivered the debut performance of their new single “Fake Love,” which was perhaps the most-anticipated moment of the night -- at least judging by the screams of the audience every time their name was mentioned. The show’s host, Kelly Clarkson, knew exactly what she was in for while announcing the K-pop superstars, sporting fuzzy pink earmuffs as she preluded their performance.

"I came prepared,” she quipped. "I’ve been in a room with these people!”

The pandemonium continued as the guys danced their way around the stage, showing off their always impressive dance skills with some intense (and flawless) choreography. From high kicks to synchronized waves, BTS hit every move perfectly while singing their latest jam, making it clear that they're one heck of a talented force to be reckoned with.

Watch a clip of BTS' "Fake Love" performance below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.