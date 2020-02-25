BTS Take Over 'The Tonight Show,' Perform "ON" at NYC's Grand Central Station

The K-pop superstars staged a takeover of Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show, with interviews, games and a memorable performance.

The K-pop superstars staged a takeover of Fallon’s late-night show, with interviews, games and a memorable performance.

At the top of the show, the lads chatted with Fallon about their favorite shows (Home Alone is one of them), the experience of fame, dream jobs (V wanted to be a saxophonist, a tale that had everyone launch into an impromptu rendition of George Michael's “Careless Whisper”).

BTS is, of course, their dream job. “We were full of grit, all of use,” recounts V. “You could see it in our eyes back then.”

BTS’ new album Map Of The Soul: 7 is set to start at No. 1 on charts around the globe. Based on early chart data, it's racing to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

What’s the significance of the seven, Fallon asked. “It’s a lucky number of course, seven years, it’s been seven years since we’ve been together,” RM explained. “Seven is like the jackpot.”

While riding the subway, the septet answered ARMY questions. What comes first, the melody or lyrics? What do you look forward to doing in concert? Nothing was too trivial. RM and Jimin were even asked to explain the “black bean noodle incident.”

The New York City subway is a place where folks do just about anything to pass the time. On Fallon’s instruction, the superstar singers challenged each other to series of silly games, from a rubber duck balancing contest to rubber glove dance-off.

In another segment, the show’s host took his guests for a meal at the legendary Katz's Deli to try out their pastrami sandwiches and get a sandwich-making lesson as surprised customers looked on.

BTS then used the iconic Grand Central Station as the location for an improbable performance of “ON,” the first single lifted from their latest album. It all wrapped up with a dance party, BTS style.

Watch below.

