BTS Takes Over 'UNO! Mobile' for Limited In-Game Event (Exclusive)

Collectibles, card sleeves, avatars, voice packs, icon borders and game backgrounds in the theme of the South Korean boy band will be available.

South Korean boy band BTS is taking over UNO! Mobile, the electronic version of the classic card game.

Mattel163, the publishing and development studio from toy giant Mattel and internet company NetEase, unveiled the collaboration on Tuesday.

They describe the BTS appearance as a limited in-game event with themed collectibles such as card sleeves, avatars, voice packs, icon borders and game backgrounds available for players on iOs, Android and the Facebook app.

Among the activities, there will be competitive and cooperative in-game challenges with the chance to unlock rewards and collect tokens to use in the BTS-themed claw machine.

"We're very excited to be working with BTS in the UNO Mobile game," said Amy Huang, CEO of Mattel163. "Fans from around the world have loved the BTS-themed UNO playing cards. Now they will get to play in the digital game, where we have expanded the collectibles in a fun and interactive way."

The seven-member group, consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, formed in Seoul in 2010 and have gone on to achieve worldwide recognition. Their latest single, a ballad titled "Stay Gold," was released Friday.

UNO! Mobile can be downloaded via the App Store, Google Play or Facebook app. The in-game collaboration will be available from 7 p.m. PT.

View the trailer below.