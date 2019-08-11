BTS Taking "Extended Period of Rest and Relaxation" For First Time Since 2013 Debut

"This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creator," Big Hit wrote on Twitter Sunday.

Big Hit Entertainment, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, announced that the superstar K-pop group will soon be taking an “official and extended period of rest and relaxation.”

In the statement, posted to Twitter on Sunday, Big Hit wrote that BTS will be taking some much needed time off following their performance at the Lotte Duty Free Family Concert in South Korea on Sunday. This will mark BTS' first break since their 2013 debut.

"This period of rest will be an opportunity for the members of BTS, who have relentlessly driven themselves towards their goal since their debut, to recharge and prepare to present themselves anew as musicians and creators. This will also provide them with a chance to enjoy the ordinary lives of young people in their 20s, albeit briefly," the statement reads.

BTS' recent Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour, which launched in May, has grossed $99.3 million with a series of U.S. stadium double-headers, according to Billboard Boxscore. The 2019 trek followed the release of the K-pop group's Map of the Soul: Persona album, which topped the Billboard 200 in March.

Map of the Soul: Persona became the group’s third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, while its single "Boy With Luv" reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기 휴가 알림 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/fV4Aw5UNY4 — BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) August 11, 2019

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.