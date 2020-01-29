BTS Reflect on Historic Grammys Performance: "It Felt Like K-Pop Was Finally Recognized Worldwide"

At Sunday night's awards show, the South Korean superstars hit the stage with Lil Nas X and other "Old Town Road All-Stars" for an epic rendition of the rapper's record-breaking hit.

BTS made a Tuesday night appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where the band reflected on their historic performance at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday night.

Taking the stage at Los Angeles' Staples Center with Lil Nas X and other "Old Town Road All-Stars" for an epic rendition of the rapper's record-breaking hit, it marked the first time a K-pop group had ever performed at music's most prestigious awards ceremony. Alongside Lil Nas X, BTS — whose leader RM previously lent his vocals to a remix called "Seoul Town Road" — joined other "Old Town Road" collaborators onstage, including Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and Mason Ramsey.

"Everything about the night was so special," BTS member J-Hope told Corden. "BTS and K-pop on stage — we couldn’t believe it."

RM then noted host Alicia Keys' shout-out in her musical tribute to the night's performers. He said, "It felt like K-pop was finally recognized worldwide by Alicia."

And Suga even teased a potential follow-up performance at 2021's show. "Next year, we're going to do a BTS stage two," he added, which was met with loud screams from Corden's studio audience, many of them dedicated BTS fans who had camped out the night before in hopes of grabbing a seat inside The Late Late Show.

BTS — who were nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for best recording package — also spoke about their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7. "The title 7, it's been seven years since our debut and we got the seven members here," RM said, explaining the significance of the album's name. "So seven is like a really special number for us."

He continued, "We practiced so hard for these tracks and the dance routines, of course. So please stay tuned for the album. It's going to be hot."

V concluded the interview with a message for BTS fans, whom they affectionately call their ARMY. He said, "We want the ARMY to be happy through our music and we'll be there for you, [whom] we love."

Map of the Soul: 7 is slated for a Feb. 21 release. BTS will embark on an accompanying world tour this spring, with their first date April 25 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

While on The Late Late Show, BTS performed the album's first single, "Black Swan," and even played a game of hide and seek with Corden and fellow guest Ashton Kutcher. Watch their appearance in the clips below.