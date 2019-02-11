Grammys: BTS Wins Over Social Media

The K-pop band was the most tweeted about group of the night, while other popular attendees according to social media included Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Cardi B.

BTS may not have won any awards during Sunday night's 61st annual Grammy Awards ceremony, but they definitely won over social media.

The K-pop group presented best R&B album to H.E.R., which was the most-tweeted-about moment of the night. The band also managed to be the most-tweeted-about act in attendance. Many fans took to social media throughout the night to point out the members in the audience, notably when they were spotted dancing during the Dolly Parton tribute performance.

Drake scored the second-most-tweeted-about moment of the night when he accepted the best rap song award for "God's Plan." During his acceptance speech, the rapper was cut off by the show's producers. While he was heard saying, "But..." before the broadcast cut to a commercial break, the producers later said that Drake "took a natural pause in his speech," which led them to believe that he was done.

Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers' performance of "Rockstar," "Stay" and "Dark Necessities" was the third most popular moment of the night on Twitter, while Dan + Shay's stripped-down performance of "Tequila" scored the No. 4 spot.

Cardi B's win in the best rap album category for Invasion of Privacy was the fifth-most-tweeted moment of the show. She made history as the first female solo rapper to win the award. During her acceptance speech, Cardi B clutched husband Offset's hand as she talked about their daughter. "When I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete. We were like, 'We have to get this album done so I can shoot these videos while I'm still not showing.' And it was very long nights," she said.

Following BTS, Lady Gaga was the second-most-tweeted-about person in attendance. Camila Cabello scored the No. 3 spot, while Shawn Mendes was the fourth-most-tweeted-about star and Cardi B followed in the No. 5 spot. Miley Cyrus and Parton scored the No. 6 and No. 7 spots, while host Alicia Keys was the eighth-most-tweeted about person of the night. Drake was the ninth-most-popular person among Twitter users.

Ariana Grande was the tenth-most-tweeted-about person of the night. The singer won her first Grammy in the best pop vocal category for Sweetener after she made headlines for choosing not to perform in or attend the show.

Gaga, who performed "Shallow," was the most-tweeted-about performer of the night, while Cabello's performance earned the No. 2 spot. Mendes' performance of "In My Blood" with Cyrus snagged the No. 3 spot. Cardi B was the fourth-most-tweeted-about performer of the night, while Cyrus rounded out the list in the No. 5 spot.

The most-tweeted-about song of the night went to "Shallow," while Childish Gambino's "This Is America" earned the No. 2 spot. Parton and Cyrus' performance of "Jolene" was the third-most-tweeted-about song of the night, while Cabello's "Havana" earned the No. 4 spot and Lady Gaga's "Joanne" finished in fifth place.

Over on Facebook, Keys secured the most-talked-about moment of the night when she played two pianos as an homage to pianist Hazel Scott.

Diana Ross' birthday performance, which included a medley of "The Best Years of My Life" and "Reach Out And Touch (Somebody's Hand)," was the second-most-talked-about moment of the night on the platform.

Cardi B earned the No. 3 and No. 4 most-popular moments of the night. While her performance of "Money" was the third-most-talked-about moment of the night, her acceptance speech followed in the fourth spot on Facebook.

Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers' performance rounded out the list as the fifth-most-talked-about moment of the night on the platform.