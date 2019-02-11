Box Office: 'BTS World Tour,' 'Wizard of Oz' Help Propel Fathom to Record Month

Peter Jackson's World War I doc 'They Shall Never Grow Old' also did huge business for the special events distributor.

K-pop band BTS, Peter Jackson and the enduring popularity of The Wizard of Oz helped propel distributor Fathom Events to its biggest month ever in January, with roughly $11.6 million in combined box office ticket sales.

Special event screenings last month of the concert pic BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul led the way with $3.5 million, followed by Jackson's World War I documentary They Shall Never Grow Old ($2.64 million), The Wizard of Oz ($2 million), Rachel Hollis: Made for More ($1.58 million) and The Met Live HD: Adriana Lecouvreur ($1.35 million).

The January boom followed a stellar 2018 for Fathom. For example, Jackson's film made an additional $5.66 million during two screenings in December for a total take of $8.3 million, easily a Fathom record for a doc.

In January, special 80th anniversary showings of Wizard of Oz over the course of four nights also set a new mark for a classic title hosted by Fathom. Previous record-holders included the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's Jaws in 2015 ($1.62 million); a 2014 presentation of Gone With the Wind ($1.55 million); and 2017’s 30th anniversary presentation of The Princess Bride ($1.48 million), all of which were presented in partnership with TCM.

Warner Bros.' Wizard of Oz kicks off Fathom's yearlong 2019 TCM Big Screen Classics series, presented in partnership with Turner Classic Movies. Upcoming titles includes My Fair Lady and To Kill a Mockingbird.

On Jan. 26, BTS World Tour took in $2.8 million, Fathom's highest single-day gross for a music event (that was followed by encore performances on Jan. 31).

Fathom's previous biggest month was in December 2018 ($11.4 million), and its third-best showing was in October 2017 ($9.9 million).

"You have to have the right content," says Fathom CEO Ray Nutt. "Event cinema truly came into its own in 2018, with more creators and producers embracing the increasingly important role Fathom plays in distribution."

Upcoming Fathom titles include Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy, timed to the singer's 75th birthday on March 26. Encore performances will be held March 28.