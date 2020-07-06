Buchwald Taps Sarah Shulman to Head Corporate Communications

Shulman will be launching the agency’s communications arm.

Sarah Shulman has been tapped to be the director of corporate communications at Buchwald, launching the agency’s communications arm.

In the newly created role, Shulman will handle internal and external communications, media relations, special events, client publicity and strategic planning for the agency.

“Sarah is a well-respected communications leader whose strategic thinking, creative instinct and dedicated work ethic will be an immense asset as we continue to shape our narrative,” said Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin in a joint statement. “We are delighted to have Sarah join our ever-growing team.”