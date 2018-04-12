Bulgari to Premiere Short Films Inspired by Female Resilience at Tribeca Film Festival

The brand is the official jewelry sponsor of the 2018 festival.

The Tribeca Film Festival is almost upon us, touching down from April 18-29 in New York City. However, this year's fest will have an added Italian flair thanks to a new partnership with Bulgari, this year's official jewelry sponsor.

To celebrate the collaboration, the brand enlisted female filmmakers Nina Meredith and Bella Monticelli to create two short films inspired by the resilience of women. Created in partnership with Tribeca Studios, the films will debut at the fest.

Monticelli's short, a documentary about conductor Speranza Scappucci called Conducting a Revolution, will portray the passion and determination that helped propel Scapucci's success in a male-dominated filed of conducting. (Watch the trailer above.)

The second film, The Litas, is directed by Meredith and follows three women — a police officer, a filmmaker and motorcycle aficionado — who are members of the Rome branch of women's motorcycle group of the same name. (Watch the trailer below.)

Here, CEO Jean-Christophe Babin opens up about the partnership, the brand's commitment to a message of empowerment and how Bulgari works to further "its connection to cinema while bringing cultural issues to light in a contemporary way."

Why launch this partnership now and why with Tribeca Film Festival?

Tribeca Film Festival brings together visionaries in the field of filmmaking to celebrate the power of storytelling. It was a natural fit for us to partner with Tribeca Film Festival as we look to celebrate and connect the cinematic history of Bulgari with the bold and contemporary voices of today, while further cementing the brand’s already strong connection with New York City.

How did you conceive of the scope of the project and find the female filmmakers?

Bulgari is a brand that celebrates and caters to strong independent women who blaze their own paths. Therefore, it was only natural to highlight stories of extraordinary women doing exactly that. We wanted to tell stories that would not only deliver a strong and powerful message, but also resonate globally. Although these stories shine a light on Italian women, we hope these stories serve as inspiration for women everywhere to define their own paths and inspire others to do the same, sometimes going against the grain.

Tribeca Studios through their network of award-winning directors helped us find the talented and visionary filmmakers, Nina Meredith and Bella Monticelli, who brought to life these inspiring stories in a bold and brilliant way.

How does the topic of female equality dovetail with the luxury market, and specifically sales of fine jewelry?

The majority of luxury purchases are made by women, so it’s only logical for brands to value and celebrate their core customers.

How do you see filmmaking as part of the Bulgari legacy, both in the past and going forward?

Bulgari has been synonymous with Hollywood glamour and cinema throughout our history. From Elizabeth Taylor to Sharon Stone in Casino, our magnificent creations have starred in over 40 films and appeared on the red carpet countless times on Hollywood’s most iconic leading ladies. Representing the rich history of Bulgari’s Roman roots, the two film shorts will serve as the brand’s next chapter in furthering its connection to cinema while bringing cultural issues to light in a contemporary way.

Any personal highlights from the films you are presenting?

I find both films inspirational and powerful. The level of dedication and passion that these women demonstrate in pursuit of their passions is both captivating and inspiring. A highlight for me was how, after learning that 95 percent of musical conductors were male, Speranza persevered and demonstrated incredible determination and hard work to make it as a female in this line of work.