Bumble's Female Film Force Competition Expands in Second Year

Industry figures including Amma Asante, Jane Featherstone and Kate Kinninmont have joined the judging panel for 2019.

For its second year of operation, social networking app Bumble is expanding its Female Film Force competition, which provides grants to aspiring women filmmakers.

Following the production of five female led films supported by competition in the U.K. in 2018, the Female Film Force is now open in France and Germany, in addition to the U.K. and Ireland.

Five teams of women filmmakers (writer, directors or producers) are set to be granted £20,000 ($26,000) each to make a short film, in an attempt to address the imbalance within the global film industry.

The initiative – which points to the fact that not one film directed by a woman was nominated for best film at either the Oscars, BAFTAs or Golden Globes – has also attracted an impressive team of industry figures who will serve on the panel to judge the submissions.

These include Mouna Studios' Nicole Ackermann, Sister Pictures founder Jane Featherstone, MD of The F Word Media Company and former CEO of Women in Film & TV (U.K.) Kate Kinninmont, Belle and A United Kingdom director Amma Asante, actresses Pheobe Fox, Stacy Martin and Archie Panjabi, broadcaster Emma Freud, filmmaker Maike Mia Hohne, producer Marianne Slot, critic Anna Smith and Bumble's own Louise Troen.

Applications for round one will close on the 20th March, with 10 teams asked to pitch to the industry panel.