Bumble's Female Film Force Competition Selects Winning Projects

Five short film projects from teams of all-female writers, directors and producers will now receive funding.

Dating app Bumble has unveiled the five latest projects to receive funding from its female-focused film initiative.

The Female Film Force, now in its second year and having expanded from the U.K. and Ireland to also include France and Germany, selects five short film projects from teams of all-female writers, directors and producers which get fully funded and supported by teams of mentors.

This year, more than 1,300 pitches were received, from which 10 were selected to go before an industry panel, which included the likes of Where Hands Touch director Amma Asante, Chernobyl producer Jane Featherstone, The Good Wife star Archie Panjabi and broadcaster Emma Freud.

The five winning projects include a comedic drama about Queen Victoria's post-natal depression (the directorial debut of Doctor Who writer Joy Wilkinson), a story about a British-Nigerian girl at a traditional English boarding school (co-written and produced by actress Joan Iyiola, currently rehearsing at the Young Vic), a comedy about a grounded plane full of religious party animals, a French animation film about mental health and a German documentary shining a light on feminist views in Berlin.

“The Female Film Force is an empowering initiative set out to shine a light on the imbalance in the film industry and provide women across Europe with the opportunity to tell the stories they’re wanting to tell," said Louise Troen, Bumble's vp international marketing & communications.

"The program encourages women to have the confidence to believe in themselves and take the plunge into creating their own stories. We were incredibly fortunate to work with an inspiring panel of industry leaders who helped us select the final five recipients, all of which embody Bumble’s core values and beliefs. The funding will help launch these inspiring women into the industry and we can’t wait to see what they produce in January 2020.”