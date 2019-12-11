Suspected Prop Results in Bomb Squad Response, Evacuations Near Warner Bros. Studios

Hollywood Way was closed for hours.

A suspected film or TV prop resembling a pipe bomb resulted in a panic in Burbank on Wednesday that resulted in the bomb squad responding and evacuations.

The suspected device was found around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Hollywood Way. Burbank police responded and the area was evacuated with Hollywood Way being closed in both directions. The location of the scare is just blocks from Warner Bros. Studios.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's bomb squad responded and around 11:30 a.m., deemed the device was harmless, likely a prop.

The area has since been reopened and all evacuations have been lifted, police said.

Authorities are looking into how the suspected prop ended up in the location, causing the panic.

11:28 a.m.: Updated that the scene is now safe.