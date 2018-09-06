Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Dee Williams, Steve Harvey Among Stars Paying Tribute to Burt Reynolds

12:41 PM PDT 9/6/2018 by Lexy Perez

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Dee Williams, Steve Harvey and more public figures took to social media to share their thoughts on the late actor.

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Burt Reynolds' death and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Reynolds, who is most recognized for his roles in Boogie Nights and Deliverance died Thursday at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was 82 years old. 

The accomplished actor was notorious for starring in a variety of action films and romantic comedies such as Starting Over (1979) opposite Jill Clayburgh and Candice Bergen; The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) with Dolly Parton; Best Friends (1982) with Goldie Hawn; and The Man Who Loved Women (1983) with Julie Andrews. Reynolds won a Golden Globe and was ranked as Hollywood’s top-grossing star every year from 1978 through 1982. 

"If I had to put only one of my movies in a time capsule, it would be Deliverance," Reynolds wrote in his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me. "I don't know if it's the best acting I've done, but it's the best movie I've ever been in. It proved I could act, not only to the public but me."

After news broke that Reynolds died on Thursday, Hollywood stars took to social media to express their condolences for the late actor. 

“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer,” tweeted Arnold Schwarzenegger. “He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.

“Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed,” wrote Steve Harvey. 

Star Wars star Billy Dee Williams also paid tribute to his “friend,” writing, “Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing.”

See what else Hollywood stars and other public figures are saying about Reynolds' death below.

