Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Dee Williams, Steve Harvey Among Stars Paying Tribute to Burt Reynolds

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Billy Dee Williams, Steve Harvey and more public figures took to social media to share their thoughts on the late actor.

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Burt Reynolds' death and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Reynolds, who is most recognized for his roles in Boogie Nights and Deliverance died Thursday at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida, his manager, Erik Kritzer, told The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was 82 years old.

The accomplished actor was notorious for starring in a variety of action films and romantic comedies such as Starting Over (1979) opposite Jill Clayburgh and Candice Bergen; The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) with Dolly Parton; Best Friends (1982) with Goldie Hawn; and The Man Who Loved Women (1983) with Julie Andrews. Reynolds won a Golden Globe and was ranked as Hollywood’s top-grossing star every year from 1978 through 1982.

"If I had to put only one of my movies in a time capsule, it would be Deliverance," Reynolds wrote in his 2015 memoir, But Enough About Me. "I don't know if it's the best acting I've done, but it's the best movie I've ever been in. It proved I could act, not only to the public but me."

After news broke that Reynolds died on Thursday, Hollywood stars took to social media to express their condolences for the late actor.

“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer,” tweeted Arnold Schwarzenegger. “He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor - check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.

“Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed,” wrote Steve Harvey.

Star Wars star Billy Dee Williams also paid tribute to his “friend,” writing, “Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing.”

See what else Hollywood stars and other public figures are saying about Reynolds' death below.

Burt I can not stop my tears right now. You were one of the greatest guys I ever worked with, u had my back. I am grateful we got some time together last year & laugh about the old days of B.L. Stryker. I will always miss you. Get some rest friend I love ya so much. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/QhHWJiediT — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

So sad hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. Such a nice man, true friend & a good soul! You left this world with wonderful memories..We will miss you my friend- RIP — ERIK ESTRADA (@ErikEstrada) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

This has broken my heart. I loved #BurtReynolds. #BestLittleWhoreHouseInTexas was my favorite of his films. Losing so many heroes. This sucks. It really sucks. https://t.co/5357j5B4op — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 6, 2018

Beyond sad to hear of the passing of such a legend... RIP sir



Burt Reynolds, Movie Star Who Played It for Grins, Dies at 82 - The Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/ynSJzzqZnx — Kristen Renton (@KristenRenton) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

RIP to another legend. Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss. https://t.co/rmwoCHJcNM — Josh Gad (@joshgad) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Another one of my all time favorites growing up. Thanks for the memories. I met Burt a few times at his theatre in Jupiter. Such an engaging and funny guy plus a huge mentor to young actors in Jupiter. His Carson shows were hilarious. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/ikUM9s5pdr — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) September 6, 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go... https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was the last of his kind. There was only one way to describe him. He was a GODDAMN MAN!!! A true ICON. #RIP #LEGEND pic.twitter.com/ykTBLE5ejT — Jamie Kennedy (@JamieKennedy) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds, movie star who played it for grins, dies at 82.



Burt! Met him on Burn Notice. He was the real deal. It was an honor to work with him and get to know the man a little bit. Ride on, Bandit! https://t.co/oag9ZC3pqR — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.

I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018

Wow!!! He was my childhood. RIP https://t.co/BExjQUk95Q — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds has died at 82 years old.

Worked with him doing some voiceover work for Brawny paper towels years ago.

Very, very funny guy.

Didn’t get any bigger than Burt Reynolds in the 1970s.

Total Hollywood legend.

Godspeed #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/MLzqfP9VjY — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 6, 2018

What a traumatic week. Now today. My good friend Bert Reynolds has passed away. Feeling super emotional right now. Long live The #Legend #Bandit #BurtReynolds you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/JcJZ5VmU1J — Vanilla Ice (@vanillaice) September 6, 2018

Damn, R.I.P. Burt Reynolds — Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds, you are the glorious dictionary definition of a golden man. Thank you for spreading your glow — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 6, 2018

I finally got to work with one of my heroes in 2006. #BurtReynolds led a really fun cast in Spokane and we laughed all day, every day he was on the set. A wry humor and a warm heart defined this wonderful man. He will be sorely missed. #RIPBurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/6ShGb2w2a6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 6, 2018

A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s… https://t.co/zlAEfpAiaP — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) September 6, 2018

I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Burt Reynolds. He was one of my heroes. God bless.#BurtReynolds — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) September 6, 2018

RIP to the legend. The smirk and the swagger, the good time fun loving king of awesome. https://t.co/1Ae7AIdt4j pic.twitter.com/Dv6wpTzD2Q — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) September 6, 2018

As a kid I must have seen Smokey and the Bandit 10 times in the theatre. Met Burt Reynolds a few years back... so glad I did. Deliverance, Boogie Nights... some great ones. RIP — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) September 6, 2018