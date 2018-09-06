Burt Reynolds Did Not Shoot Role in Quentin Tarantino's New Movie

He was set to appear in Sony's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Burt Reynolds, who died Thursday at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida at the age of 82, was unable to film his final movie role.

The actor was set to star in Quentin Tarantino's new movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is currently in production in Los Angeles and stars a massive ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. Reynolds was slated to begin shooting the role within weeks, a source told The Hollywood Reporter.

Tarantino's film is described by the director as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor...Sharon Tate."

The movie would have seen Reynolds play George Spahn, who owned the ranch where Charles Manson and his followers lived.

"My uncle was looking forward to working with Quentin Tarantino, and the amazing cast that was assembled," Reynolds' niece Nancy Lee Hess said Thursday in a statement.

Reynolds, who earned an Oscar nomination for his role in P.T. Anderson's Boogie Nights (1997), starred in Adam Rifkin's 2017 drama The Last Movie Star, which was released through A24.