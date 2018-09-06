Burt Reynolds Once Named 'Deliverance' as His Most-Quoted Movie

In his one his final interviews, the actor said Ned Beatty should have been nominated for an Oscar for his unforgettable performance.

Of all the classic films he was in and of all the iconic characters he played, Burt Reynolds said in one of his final TV interviews that he heard one line from Deliverance more than any other.

"I'll be driving sometimes in the car, and some guy will pull up beside me and say, 'You got a mighty pretty mouth,' " Reynolds told Conan O'Brien on his TBS show in March.

During the interview, the Oscar-nominated actor and host marveled at the groundbreaking, and deeply disturbing 1972 thriller.

Reynolds died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. He was 82.

In Deliverance, Reynolds played Lewis Medlock, one of four friends who canoe down a river in the remote northern Georgia wilderness where danger awaits.

In his interview with O'Brien in March, Reynolds said that Ned Beatty, who played Bobby Trippe, should have been nominated for an Oscar for his unforgettable performance.

Watch the full interview below.