Burt Reynolds and Marc Summers Almost Came to Blows on 'The Tonight Show'

Burt Reynolds once had a really intense appearance on The Tonight Show.

In 1994, the iconic actor stopped by to visit with Jay Leno and TV personality (and then host of kids show Double Dare) Marc Summers was also on that evening. The two men did not get along well and almost came to blows.

Reynolds was in a bad mood from the start over a joke Leno did about his divorce from Loni Anderson. Summers, it seemed, was in the mood to instigate.

The two men insulted each other before water was thrown, more harsh words were exchanged and then a random pie fight ensued.

It was clear from the onset that neither of the men liked one another. Leno was clearly uncomfortable.

Reynolds died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida. He was 82.

Watch the wild exchange between Reynolds and Summers below.