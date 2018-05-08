Burt Reynolds in Talks to Join Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Manson Movie

Tim Roth, Kurt Russell and Michael Madsen are eyeing smaller or cameo-style roles in the film.

Burt Reynolds is in talks to join Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Tim Roth, Kurt Russell and Michael Madsen, who all starred in Tarantino's Hateful Eight, are in talks to play smaller or cameo-style roles in the film.

Set in Los Angeles in 1969, Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor… Sharon Tate.

Tarantino wrote the movie and will produce. Sony has dated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for a worldwide release on Aug. 9, 2019.

Reynolds, a Hollywood icon best known for his work on The Longest Yard, Smokey and the Bandit and Boogie Nights, is repped by Abrams Artists, LINK and Fleker Toczek.

At this year's CinemaCon, Tarantino promised that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is "probably the closest to Pulp Fiction that I have done." He added, "Sony and myself will be coming to the theaters with the most exciting star dynamic since Paul Newman and Robert Redford."