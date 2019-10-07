Busan: CJ Entertainment to Produce Romantic Drama 'Press Play' With Clara Rugaard, Lewis Pullman (Exclusive)

The music-themed movie also stars Danny Glover and joins the Korean entertainment giant's rapidly expanding slate of international titles.

Korean film powerhouse CJ Entertainment has signed on to finance and produce the music-driven romantic drama Press Play from first-time writer/director Greg Björkman.

The film will star Clara Rugaard, the lead of Netflix's recent sci-fi thriller I Am Mother, and Lewis Pullman, one of the stars of Paramount's upcoming Top Gun Maverick. Danny Glover and Lyrica Okano (Marvel’s Hulu series Runaways) also have lead roles in the project.

The film follows a young woman (Rugaard) who has a chance to save the love of her life (Pullman) when she discovers that the mixtape they made together can transport her back in time.

Producers are CJ’s head of U.S. productions Francis Chung (Snowpiercer), Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars), Logan Lerman (Fury, The Perks of Being a Wallflower), and Jonathan Schwartz (The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, Like Crazy).

Björkman, who has a background in visual effects editing (The Fault in Our Stars), wrote the screenplay of Press Play from a story by Boone.

"Music has always been my magic carpet ride into the past," Boone said. "This story sprung from that idea — music as time travel."

Other announced collaborators on the project include Season Kent (Shazam, Suicide Squad) as music supervisor, and Patrick J. Don Vito, fresh off his Oscar nomination for his work on Green Book, as editor.

"We've always been looking for the right music film to do as these types of movies do exceptionally well in Asia," said CJ's Chung. "When we heard Greg's vision, we knew immediately that this was the one. On top of that, with Jonathan, Logan and Josh on board, we're confident that we'll create something truly magical."

CJ is a giant of the South Korean industry. Among its recent local releases are Cannes Palme d'Or winner and Oscar contender Parasite from Bong Joon-ho.

In recent years, the company has mounted an ambitious push into international film production, announcing 18 non-Korean projects in just the last two years. Completed examples include recent Toronto premiere Endings, Beginnings, directed by Drake Doremus and starring Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan.

CJ also has two collaborations in the works with Kevin Hart and Universal Pictures on English-language remakes of the studio's Korean hits: a remake of Extreme Job, South Korea's biggest theatrical hit of 2019, and the female-driven Bye, Bye, Bye, based on Korean blockbuster Sunny.

The production deal for Press Play was negotiated by Adam Mehr at Pryor Cashman on behalf of CJ Entertainment.

Rugaard is represented by CAA, United Agents and Ziffren Brittenham. Pullman is represented by ICM and Anonymous Content. Okano is represented by Innovative Artists and Jackoway Austen. Glover is represented by Gersh and Principal Entertainment. Björkman is represented by Jackoway Austen.

