Busan Film Festival and Market Adds TV, Streaming Awards

The Asia Contents Awards will cover TV shows, streaming series and original content presented in Busan's Entertainment Intellectual Property Market.

The Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Film Market will this year honor outstanding TV and streaming series for the first time with a new awards category dubbed the Asia Contents Awards.

The new awards aim to cover all aspects of content, including TV shows, original streaming series, and original content presented in Busan's Entertainment Intellectual Property Market, where the intellectual property rights are traded.

They will cover content produced over the past five years from Asia, including South Korea, China, Japan, and seven other countries that are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"The quality and quantity of contents from ASEAN countries are rising and we hope that the newly added awards will create an opportunity to introduce many famous producers and actors from the South East Asia region," Daniel Kim general manager at the Asian Film Market, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The new awards come as South Korea prepares for the launch of OTT platform Waave, a collaboration between networks KBS, MBC, SBS and Korea’s largest telecom provider SK Telecom, on Sept. 18, while global streaming giant Netflix has recently been developing regional productions, such as Love Alarm (Korea), Sacred Games 2 (India), The Ghost Bride (Malaysia), The Stranded (Thailand) and more.

A glitzy red-carpet event for the guests and celebrated performances will be followed by the awards ceremony at the Busan Cinema Center on Oct. 6.

The 24th Busan festival runs Oct. 3-Oct. 12.

