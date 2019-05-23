Busy Philipps, ACLU Team for Ad Campaign to Fight Abortion Bans

The nonprofit spent six-figures on a national buy on cable outlets to promote its fight over restrictive bills in Georgia and Alabama.

Busy Philipps may have just ended her late-night show on E!, but she's continuing to speak up about an issue she memorably broached on Busy Tonight: abortion.

The American Civil Liberties Union announced on Thursday that the personality and influencer would be appearing in a six-figure ad buy advocating for women's right to choose an abortion, in response to restrictive bills recently signed into law in Georgia and Alabama. The ad, narrated by Philipps, will feature her viral hashtag #YouKnowMe, which prompted thousands of women to share their own abortion stories in May. According to the ACLU, more than 87,000 Twitter users shared stories via the hashtag.

The ads will appear next week on MSNBC and CNN shows including including The Rachel Maddow Show, All In with Chris Hayes, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper 360 as well as on digital platforms.

“You know me. You know someone like me,” Philipps says in the spot. “I had an abortion. It was my decision. Today, it’s my right. But states are trying to take that right away by taking on Roe v. Wade, and Trump is making it possible. He’s appointing anti-choice judges on the federal courts and the Supreme Court. The ACLU is fighting to stop abortion bans and restrictions in Alabama and in 13 other states. Join us. Speak up. It’s no time to sit on the sidelines.”

Earlier this month, the ACLU sued Ohio for its six-week abortion ban, which was signed into law on April 11, arguing that it is a ban "on almost all abortions" and is therefore unconstitutional. The organization also filed a lawsuit against Kentucky, where a Republican-controlled House passed a "fetal heartbeat" bill in March. The ACLU is currently preparing similar legal challenges to restrictive abortion bills in Georgia and Kentucky.

In a statement, ACLU executive director Anthony D. Romero said, “This is the most recent front in a war to protect civil rights and civil liberties from a hostile Trump administration that has also enabled ideologues to push the same agenda at the state level. In the fight to safeguard abortion, this is our Alamo. The ACLU is grateful to Busy for using her voice to bring even more attention to this crucial moment in the ongoing fight for our abortion rights. The voices of Americans around the country are essential to fight back in this moment. Abortion is a constitutional right, and we will continue to fight for it, in every way we can.”