Busy Philipps, Kumail Nanjiani, More Stars Process 7.1 Earthquake: "Really Thought It Was the One"

Stars including Busy Philipps, Kumail Nanjiani, Minnie Driver, Marti Noxon, Kylie Jenner, Henry Winkler and Gabrielle Union found solace in Twitter on Friday night following an up to 7.1 magnitude earthquake, the largest in 20 years, in Southern California.

The quake, which originated 11 miles outside Ridgecrest, which experienced its own 6.4 earthquake just one day previously, shook downtown L.A. for at least 30 seconds. L.A.'s Fire and Police Departments urged citizens to reserve the 911 line for only emergency cases, while Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the state Office of Emergency Services operations center "to its highest level." Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm closed rides as a result of the quake, so the attractions could conduct safety checks.

The 7.1 quake was followed by two 5.5 tremblors on Friday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. And as seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones reminded the social-media platform on Friday night, there is a one in 20 chance Friday's earthquake will be followed by something larger, the same chances that were given following the 6.4 quake.

"Since I had a kid I've kept running shoes and water next to my bed and also in my car. The running shoes had never occurred to me before, I guess? I think it's a good thing to do, is what I'm saying, even if you don't have a kid. Also. I bought those earthquake kits from Amazon," Philipps advised her followers.

"There's not much to be scared of, truly. Just get prepared. Get some water and an earthquake kit. We live in an area with super strict retrofitting laws," Sharp Objects showrunner Marti Noxon added.

Aaron Carter, too, had something to add: "No chill California," he said.

Old lady from LA here. There will be a big one. This was a wee one, compared to ones I've lived through. There's not much to be scared of, truly. Just get prepared. Get some water and an earthquake kit. We live in an area with super strict retrofitting laws. #EarthquakeLA — marti "gleeful shit-stirrer" noxon (@martinoxon) July 6, 2019

These earthquakes — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 6, 2019

Since I had a kid I've kept running shoes and water next to my bed and also in my car. The running shoes had never occurred to me before, I guess? I think it's a good thing to do, is what I'm saying, even if you don't have a kid. Also. I bought those earthquake kits from Amazon. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 6, 2019

Also. Every year for our kids school, we have to make each of them an earthquake kit and include a letter telling them how much we love them and not to worry cause we will see them soon and I have never not once done that part without sobbing. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 6, 2019

That earthquake was terrifying. Really thought it was the one. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 6, 2019

To the residents of#Ridgecrest We are thinking of you during this incredibly stressful time... — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 6, 2019

Dude. Come on son #EarthquakeLA — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 6, 2019

All kidding aside. Rules for earthquakes. Stop... drop... then instagram yourself and be super dramatic. Sit back and count likes. #EarthquakeLA — David Spade (@DavidSpade) July 6, 2019

Sorry Los Angeles I shook my ass and caused that ass quake #EarthquakeLA — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) July 5, 2019

About 30-40 seconds into this temblor... which is a seriously long time if the Earth is roiling in waves underneath you. #EarthquakeLA — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) July 6, 2019

No Chill California #earthquakeLA — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) July 6, 2019

Ok this is getting scary #earthquakela — MARIA MENOUNOS (@mariamenounos) July 6, 2019

Um...... just sitting outside while I felt and saw my whole building sway.... #EarthquakeLA pic.twitter.com/MYRzrnFUNq — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) July 4, 2019

Things to avoid in the first 6 hours after your total replacement surgery: 1. 7.1 magnitude #earthquakes — Ed Glavin (@EdGlavin) July 6, 2019