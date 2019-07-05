CULTURE

Busy Philipps, Kumail Nanjiani, More Stars Process 7.1 Earthquake: "Really Thought It Was the One"

10:50 PM PDT 7/5/2019 by THR Staff

Mario Tama/Getty Images
A scene from Thursday's Ridgecrest earthquake, which preceded the Friday earthquake.

Minnie Driver, Marti Noxon, Kylie Jenner, Henry Winkler and Gabrielle Union were among those who took to Twitter to express their distress over the tremblor: "Dude. Come on son."

Stars including Busy Philipps, Kumail Nanjiani, Minnie Driver, Marti Noxon, Kylie Jenner, Henry Winkler and Gabrielle Union found solace in Twitter on Friday night following an up to 7.1 magnitude earthquake, the largest in 20 years, in Southern California.

The quake, which originated 11 miles outside Ridgecrest, which experienced its own 6.4 earthquake just one day previously, shook downtown L.A. for at least 30 seconds. L.A.'s Fire and Police Departments urged citizens to reserve the 911 line for only emergency cases, while Gov. Gavin Newsom activated the state Office of Emergency Services operations center "to its highest level." Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm closed rides as a result of the quake, so the attractions could conduct safety checks.

The 7.1 quake was followed by two 5.5 tremblors on Friday night, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. And as seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones reminded the social-media platform on Friday night, there is a one in 20 chance Friday's earthquake will be followed by something larger, the same chances that were given following the 6.4 quake.

"Since I had a kid I've kept running shoes and water next to my bed and also in my car. The running shoes had never occurred to me before, I guess? I think it's a good thing to do, is what I'm saying, even if you don't have a kid. Also. I bought those earthquake kits from Amazon," Philipps advised her followers.

"There's not much to be scared of, truly. Just get prepared. Get some water and an earthquake kit. We live in an area with super strict retrofitting laws," Sharp Objects showrunner Marti Noxon added. 

Aaron Carter, too, had something to add: "No chill California," he said.

