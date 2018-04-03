Shopping the Carpet: Dan Stevens Is Delightfully Smug In Paul Smith Pink

With checkerboard Dr. Martens for good measure.

The Suit: A magenta Paul Smith wool suit styled with checkerboard Dr. Marten oxfords and a deservedly smug smile.

The Wearer: Legion actor Dan Stevens, also known for his role as Matthew Crawley on Downton Abbey. Stevens was styled by Michael Fisher, who also works with Bryan Cranston, James Corden and Sam Rockwell.

The Event: The season 2 premiere of Legion, where Stevens was joined on the carpet by co-star Aubrey Plaza.

Why It Matters: Men's red carpet fashion has long been criticized for being uninventive. In the words of Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, who walked the Oscars red carpet in a harness contraption by Moschino last month, "A lot of times they’ll say a man took a risk because he wore a different color or it was velvet." While, yes, there is nothing particularly um, strapping, about the cut of Stevens suit, the color really does deserve to be praised this time.

Just a few shades darker than Paul Smith's West Hollywood storefront, that infamous Instagram landmark, the striking magenta hue is enough to warrant commendation and then some. Especially when styled with a pair of checkerboard Dr. Marten oxfords from the brand's Playing Card collection, the ensemble is not for the typical wallflower.

Stevens is not the only man in Hollywood with Paul Smith pink on the brain. On the same Monday evening, Brandon Victor Dixon (of NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar and Hamilton) arrived at the premiere of the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt thriller A Quiet Place in the exact same Paul Smith suit — which was anything but quiet.

Where to Shop: The suit is available online (blazer is $1,400; pants are $550). Dr. Martens are available on Shoes.com for $125.