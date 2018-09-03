Buzz Aldrin Weighs In on 'First Man' American Flag Controversy

The iconic spaceman shared pictures of himself on the moon, planting the flag.

Buzz Aldrin has weighed in on the First Man American flag controversy — and it is clear where he stands.

The iconic astronaut on Sunday tweeted photos of himself standing on the lunar surface, planting the flag, along with a number of hashtags, including "ProudToBeAnAmerican" and "OneNation."

It is clear from the post that Aldrin, the second man to step foot on the moon, is not pleased the upcoming film about his crew-mate and first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), will not show the planting of the American flag on the lunar surface.

Armstrong died at age 82 in 2012.

Gosling defended that decision, saying the moon landing “transcended countries and borders.”

Still, the decision has not sit well with others, including politicians such as Marco Rubio, who blasted the absence of the flag moment.

Armstrong's sons defended the decision and said the film is not anti-American.