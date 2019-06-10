Former BuzzFeed Exec Mark Jafar Joins Imax as Global Communications Head (Exclusive)

The longtime Viacom PR exec was most recently the online publisher's vp corporate communications.

Imax has hired former BuzzFeed and Viacom PR exec Mark Jafar to market the giant-screen exhibitor as its own movie-tech brand.

Jafar, most recently vp corporate communications at online publisher BuzzFeed, joins Imax as global head of corporate communications as the large format exhibitor continues to differentiate itself from rivals by touting "The Imax Experience."

Imax is also working to more closely integrate studio market campaigns for Hollywood movie titles with the company's own marketing and branding efforts.

Jafar will report to Imax CEO Richard Gelfond as he oversees all communications and media relations for the company, and works across all business and entertainment divisions. He will also support domestic and global efforts to communicate the company’s brand narrative and strategic partnerships.

"Mark is well-suited to communicate Imax’s position at the intersection of innovation, creativity and unparalleled immersive experiences. His deep experience with global consumer brands will be critical as we grow and expand Imax, while his proven effectiveness as a communicator and leader will be key to telling our story,” said Gelfond in a statement.

From 2006 to 2017, Jafar completed executive stints at Viacom, including as senior vp corporate communications and public affairs at MTV. He also oversaw publicity strategy for original series, documentaries and live events, including the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Movie Awards.

"For me, Imax has always been synonymous with the magic of cinema, and I’m honored to join Rich and his team at a time when the company is connecting with audiences like never before," Jafar said in his own statement.