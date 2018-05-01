BuzzFeed's Shanique Bonelli-Moore Joins UTA Corporate Communications

She will serve as a director alongside Lisa Stein.

UTA has added Shanique Bonelli-Moore as a director of corporate communications, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Los Angeles-based executive will report to global head Seth Oster and work alongside longtime UTA director Lisa Stein and other colleagues in the agency's growing department.

Bonelli-Moore most recently served as head of internal communications at BuzzFeed. At UTA she will continue to focus on internal communications, working with human resources, information technology, finance, corporate services and other business groups to strengthen the agency's info sharing and employee engagement initiatives. Bonelli-Moore also has extensive experience in strategic communications and diversity and inclusion efforts.

She began her career at General Electric and held PR, internal and marketing communications positions at both GE and NBCUniversal. Bonelli-Moore then went to Anheuser-Busch InBev to serve as director of global internal communications, managing global strategic communications and heading up initiatives in employee engagement, acquisition and integration execution and corporate branding. In 2015 she switched to entertainment marketing within the company, executing film promotions, brand integrations and film festivals for brands including Budweiser, Stella Artois and Bud Light.

This past April Bonelli-Moore was appointed to the board of directors at nonprofit ThinkLA, which aims to facilitate business growth and foster a network of marketing and media leaders in southern California.