Former BWR Publicists Launch Bicoastal Agency the Initiative Group

On May 21, Burson Cohn & Wolfe confirmed that it would be combining the BWR Public Relations brand into BCW Entertainment and, as a result, letting go of the majority of the staff, many of whom were well-known Hollywood publicists who had been with the company for years.

Now, seven of those reps have teamed to launch the bicoastal entertainment, corporate, lifestyle and public relations firm called The Initiative Group. The new partners include Cindy Guagenti, Paulette Kam, Gary Mantoosh, Christina Papadopoulos, Lisa Perkins, Jamie Skinner and Alex Spieller. They will all be equal partners in the new venture.

Per today's announcement, the new firm "will honor the legacy of BWR while returning back to its roots as an innovative independent public relations company." In addition to the aforementioned divisions, the company will also include a digital arm focused on social media risk assessment diagnostics and reputation management. The release calls the split from BCW an amicable one.

Guagenti, Kam, Mantoosh, Papadopoulos, Perkins, Skinner and Spieller bring their entire client roster of more than 150 clients stars. A partial list includes: Connie Britton, Drew Carey, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Regina Hall, Garrett Hedlund, Danai Gurira, Anna Kendrick, Matt LeBlanc, Allen Leech, Melissa Leo, Mario Lopez, Joe Manganiello, Tatiana Maslany, Evan Mock, Kathryn Newton, Adam Rodriguez, Mj Rodriguez, Glen Powell, Zoe Saldana, Adam Sandler, Alexandra Shipp and Bellamy Young. Corporate lifestyle clients include Beaches and Sandals Resorts, Gelson’s Markets, USA Cycling, Pair of Thieves, NALIP, among others.

In a joint statement, they honored BWR's original founders, Paul Baker, Larry Winokur and the late Nanci Ryder, by saying they "will always be profoundly grateful to them for showing us the way.”