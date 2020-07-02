Twitch Streamer Byron "Reckful" Bernstein Dies at 31

Bernstein was known for streaming 'World of Warcraft' and 'Hearthstone.'

Byron Bernstein, a gamer and popular streamer on video platform Twitch, has died. He was 31.

Bernstein's brother Gary confirmed the news of his passing on social media on Thursday. Citing no cause of death, Gary wrote on Twitter, "My baby brother Byron @reckful is gone. RIP. He left in a similar way as my older brother Guy. I've no siblings left." He included a photo of Byron and asked that others share "stories and pictures" of him.

My baby brother Byron @reckful is gone. RIP. He left in a similar way as my older brother Guy. I’ve no siblings left.



If you have stories and pictures of him, please share them. pic.twitter.com/11sNZkNxFy — Gary Bernstein (@Gary_Bernstein) July 2, 2020

Bernstein's ex-girlfriend Blue Madrigal, using her Twitter handle @BlueGoesMew, also posted publicly about Bernstein's death: "Yes, it's him. He's gone," she wrote on Twitter. "I've been having a panic attack for an hour. I don't know what to do."

She later posted a video clip of herself with Bernstein, with a animal-themed filter over their faces. "Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I’m so sorry I couldn’t. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always."

On Thursday morning, Bernstein tweeted via his @byron account, "ah, I feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity." In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions."

Bernstein, who was known for streaming World of Warcraft and Hearthstone and recognized in the gaming community by the nickname "Reckful," was also remembered by Twitch, who called him a "streaming pioneer" that "helped propel the whole industry forward." The company continued to write, "The communities he cultivated in the games he played were forever changed by his relentless pursuit of excellence."

Twitch wrote that Bernstein was vocal about his personal struggles. "As we process this loss, we have to recognize that the stigma around mental health and treatment often prevents people from seeking and getting the help they need."

Others in the gaming community followed by sharing tributes and memories of Bernstein.

Rest in peace, Byron "Reckful" Bernstein. pic.twitter.com/B3i4CGISx0 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) July 2, 2020

Rest in peace Reckful pic.twitter.com/dxGKgbUON4 — theScore esports (@theScoreesports) July 2, 2020