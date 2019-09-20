Céline Sciamma Named 2019 Stockholm Visionary Award Winner

The French director won the Best Screenplay and the Queer Palm honors for her latest feature, 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire.'

2019 has already been amazing year for French director Céline Sciamma. It's about to get even better.

Sciamma, who picked up Best Screenplay honors, and the Queer Palm for best LGBTQ film in Cannes this year for her latest, Portrait of a Lady on Fire, can add another trophy to her mantlepiece. On Friday, the Stockholm International Film Festival announced the French director will be this year's receipiant of the Stockholm Visionary Award, a lifetime achievement honor.

"Céline Sciamma has with her films, stretched the understanding of being human today," the festival said in statement, explaining the motivation for honoring Sciamma. "Through her ability of creating engaging character portraits of her generation and to tell stories that rarely are told, she has taken a worldwide audience by storm. With elegant aesthetics and sensuality, she has expanded our cinematic horizon. She is a visionary voice that patch up holes in film history, and which, with her innovative gaze, challenges the understanding of seeing and seen."

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, stars Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel as two 18th century women drawn to each other in an intimate costume drama that flips genre conventions and puts the female gaze front and center. Following its Cannes premiere, the film has proven a festival hit, taking the the People’s Choice Award at Melbourne International Film Festival as well as The Norwegian Film Critics’ Award.

Sciamma established herself as a talent to watch with such features as Girlhood (2014) and Tomboy (2010). The former won best film at the Stockholm film festival in 2014.

Sciamma will attend the 30th Stockholm International Film Festival where she will receive her award on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Stockholm has been presenting its Visionary Award since 2004. Previous winners include Wes Anderson, Jacques Audiard and Swedish director Roy Andersson.