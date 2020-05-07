California Gov. Gavin Newsom Outlines Phase Two of Reopening the State

Phase two will see "lower-risk" workplaces like retail, bookstores, clothing stores, florists, car dealer showrooms, and sporting goods stores, all with curbside pickup where applicable, open doors on Friday.

Hands-free payment devices, open air break rooms, ubiquitous hand sanitizer dispensers, visible protocol checklists and mask-wearing workers — these are just a few of the sights both staff and customers can expect as California moves into phase two of its COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday.

With Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health and Human Services department, Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined the guidelines Thursday from Sacramento and the latter called the easing a restrictions "specific milestones" reached based upon "health, data and scientific analysis" of the impact COVID-19 has had on the state. California recorded an additional 92 deaths for a total of 2,504 and 60,614 positive cases. The epicenter continues to be L.A. County where 1,418 residents have died.

Phase two will see "lower-risk" workplaces like retail, bookstores, clothing stores, florists, car dealer showrooms, and sporting goods stores, all with curbside pickup where applicable, open doors on Friday. If successful, could be followed closely by dining in restaurants, outdoor museums, shopping malls, car washes and other businesses. Phase three includes higher-risk workplaces such as movie theaters, gyms, hair salons, and in-person religious services. "I want folks to know this is an iterative process," he cautioned. "This is not etched in stone."

NEW: Today CA released guidance for some lower risk industries to begin re-opening.



Starting TOMORROW places like:

-clothing stores

-bookstores

-florists

-sporting goods



Along with manufacturing and logistics associated can start to re-open.



LEARN MORE: https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 pic.twitter.com/raiY8W21r9 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 7, 2020

Any easing of restrictions, Newsom added, will be based on the state being able to test, track and trace potential positive cases and/or outbreaks. He stressed that it's not a "return to normal" but a gradual toggling to see what works to find the best path for California moving forward. Dr. Ghaly also spoke at length on regional variance which has become a hot-button issue across the state as some counties in California have made an aggressive push to open ahead of Newsom’s guidelines. Those include Yuba and Sutter counties, areas that have yet to report a single COVID-19 death.

News of the guidelines followed Newsom’s grim update about the state’s economy and budget deficit. In doing so, he first opted to remind the press that one year ago, California had a $21.4 billion operating surplus backed by 120 consecutive months of net job growth in the state and the lowest unemployment record in history. Just 90 days ago, Newsom said he submitted a budget that roughly had a $6 billion surplus. “People were feeling a great sense of optimism about our faith and our future.”

Then the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the global economy and sent 4.3 million Californians to the unemployment line since March 12. Now, California’s government is facing its worst budget deficit in state history at $54.3 million, a figure that was released earlier on Thursday. Newsom also said the unemployment figures could hit 18 percent this year.

He expressed some optimism that “we will get through this” but said that is conditioned on receiving aid from the federal government and he called on those leaders for help. He said he’s in conversations with the legislature and specifically Nancy Pelosi about the crisis. “This is not a cry by any chance,” he said. “We’re really proud of the work that’s being done to really get California’s fiscal health back in shape but this is bigger than all of us. We really need the federal government to do more. We punch above our weight in this state. … We cannot do it alone.”

Asked for his take on news that the NFL would be announcing its schedule and what that means for other sports returning to stadiums across the state, Newsom said his staff is in “working collaboratively and cooperatively” across many leagues, among them MLB, NFL, UFC and MLS. Newsom, after acknowledging his own passion for sports as a former college baseball athlete, would only say those conversations are “very fluid.”

Newsom's briefing was followed closely by the L.A. County press update during which Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer reported an additional 51 deaths in the area, bringing the total to 1,418 deaths. Also there are an additional 815 newly-diagnosed cases for a total of 29,427 positive cases including 791 in Pasadena and 501 in Long Beach, areas that have their own independent health departments.

One of the most significant statistics she released today had to do with the number of deaths at L.A. County's nursing and skilled nursing homes. Thus far in the pandemic, 718 residents of congregate living facilities have died, representing 51 percent of all deaths in the county. Her team continues to track 353 facilities where there is at least one confirmed case as residents in those settings have proven to be most vulnerable. "This work is one of our biggest priorities at the moment," Ferrer said.

During her briefing, Ferrer also spent a considerable amount of time talking about the easing of restrictions as L.A. County prepares for a reopening under similar guidelines introduced by the state. Asked whether she sees this moment as an experiment, Ferrer said she preferred the term "balancing act."

"It would be tempting to go much quicker," she said. "If we don't do this well, if we can't really adhere to the guidance, if it's too hard to keep our distance and keep on the cloth face coverings, we will see that spike that we don't want to see and we will revert to more restrictions. We do know that people are anxious to being to feel to take steps that allow us to feel like we can recover collectively as a community. We are going to go extraordinarily slow. We don't want to do this at the expense of people's lives."