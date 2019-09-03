Ex-CAA Agent Cameron Mitchell, Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Claim, Lands CEO Role at Film Firm (Exclusive)

Telecom magnate Louis Arriola brought Mitchell onboard to run his NYLA Media Group without fanfare in August. An actress continues to pursue a civil lawsuit against him.

Cameron Mitchell, the CAA agent who was fired in 2017 following a sexual assault allegation, has resurfaced as CEO of boutique film production firm NYLA Media Group, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. His accuser, actress Demi Mann, continues to pursue a civil action against him.

Mitchell has been taking meetings in his new role since mid-August, according to sources, although no public announcement had yet been made. NYLA owner Louis Arriola — a telecom magnate who gained attention earlier this year for his announced $100 million studio facility in the Dominican Republic and aggressive plan to push into cross-platform consumer entertainment — is said to have first brought Mitchell into the fold several months ago in a consultative capacity.

Reached for comment, Arriola wouldn't address his new chief executive's ongoing legal case, but had his publicity firm, Rogers & Cowan, provide a statement affirming the personnel decision. “We are very excited to make Cameron’s relationship with NYLA official as we enter what we believe will be a significant expansionary period for the company,” Arriola stated. “The addition of Cameron as our CEO strengthens the company’s position in an unrelenting marketplace that requires the best, brightest and most passionate executives to move ahead and fulfill visions. Cameron brings tremendous strength as a seasoned entertainment executive with passion and vision for current projects, including very smart ideas centered around social impact content. One of his first orders of business is to make sure inclusion riders are in all NYLA projects.”

Arriola added: "Our initial meetings with studios, production companies, and agencies have been great, validating our approach and showing the great number of opportunities that are open to us."

Rogers & Cowan likewise furnished a prepared statement from Mitchell. “I am thrilled to be working with Louis, Taryn and the NYLA team," Mitchell said in the statement, "as we continue working to deepen our relationships with the creative community and increasingly focus on bringing new film and television production forward, particularly focusing on social impact, social justice, and diversity in our work and products.”

Arriola's daughter, NYLA's head of production Taryn Sims Arriola, added in her own statement, "I welcome Cameron’s insight and support and look forward to the disruption we can bring to social justice and entertainment.”

Mitchell — who'd founded and ran a fledgling management company called Curated By Media after leaving CAA — replaces NYLA head Jenny Alonzo, a seasoned entertainment executive (Lifetime, Nuvo/Fuse) who’d been active in her post until his arrival. She didn’t return a request for comment.

The company recently completed production on American Cherry, a psychological thriller, and invested in Millennium Films’ Rambo V: Last Blood. Arriola told THR in May that the 26-acre Dominican Republic facility, in Punta Cana, would focus its efforts on lower-budget Spanish language films to be broadcast on Telemundo and other Latin American market broadcasters.

Mann alleges that, after first meeting at a Culver City coffee shop in 2013, he offered her professional help, forced her to perform oral sex on multiple occasions, and also drugged her. Mitchell (who repped the likes of Jordan Peele, Terrence Howard, Gabrielle Union and Common for the agency) denies any improper activity. He acknowledges only that he’d attempted to assist her as an unofficial client to no avail.

Mann’s suit initially named CAA as a defendant. The agency has since been dropped without settlement.

“My client is continuing to push forward heavily with this case,” said Mann’s attorney, Paul Philips. “She stands by everything she said and the case isn’t over until it’s over.”

In March, Mitchell asked L.A. County Superior Court to pause Mann’s lawsuit, arguing that if it were allowed to proceed it would violate his right against self-incrimination and that it could subject him to “serious criminal exposure.” Philips has claimed his client will produce additional material at trial to bolster her account.