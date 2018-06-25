Lee Daniels, ABC's Channing Dungey, Jon M. Chu Join CAA Amplify Lineup

The day-long inclusion summit will also feature talks from 'Master of None's' Alan Yang, director Gina Prince-Bythewood and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises' Cesar Conde.

The day-long event to encourage inclusion will also feature talks from Master of None showrunner Alan Yang, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises' Cesar Conde and Luke Cage creator Cheo Hodari Coker.

The invitation-only event, now in its second year, will this year tackle issues like technology, the creative process, criminal justice reform, civil rights, and immigration. Other speakers booked for the Ojai, California event include NBA star Carmelo Anthony, California attorney general Xavier Becerra and New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale.

CAA Amplify is part of the Hollywood talent agency's bid in recent years to bring more women and non-white talent to its client roster and ranks.

"This year, we’re excited to build on our collaboration with our philanthropic arm, the CAA Foundation, to program conversations around social and cultural issues, and provide guests with the tools and resources they need to make a positive impact on our world," Ruben Garcia, executive, multicultural business development, said in a statement.