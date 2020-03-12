CAA, ICM Ask All Employees to Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The decision follows a similar instruction from UTA on Wednesday night.

Following a similar move by fellow major agency UTA on Wednesday night, CAA and ICM have asked all employees to work from home, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

CAA's New York office was encouraged to work from home early Thursday, while the California office will work from home starting end of day Thursday. "To best address everyone's comfort, health, and well-being, as of the end of business today, all employees globally are asked to work remotely," agency president Richard Lovett said in an all-staff email. "As of this moment, thankfully, we are not aware of any employees testing positive for the coronavirus."

New York's immediate work-from-home policy follows one New York CAA employee's contact with an infected NBA basketball player. In an email sent to New York employees Thursday morning, Mike Levine, co-head of CAA Sports, wrote, "We have been made aware that at least one New York CAA Sports employee had direct contact with an NBA player who has tested positive for COVID-19. The contact happened in New York on Wednesday, March 4. In an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we are asking all New York employees [to] work remotely, effective immediately."

As of Thursday, Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for coronavirus. Gobert is represented by Comsport, while Donovan Mitchell is represented by CAA. Following the news that Gobert had the virus, the NBA suspended its season until further notice on Wednesday night.

CAA president Lovett said in a comment to THR, "While we have asked colleagues worldwide to work remotely, all of us at CAA remain committed to serving our clients and working in partnership with our friends and business leaders in movies, television, music, sports and beyond. Our goal throughout our preparations for remote work has been to work as seamlessly as possible, while, of course, making health and wellness a priority in our decision-making."

ICM also announced on Thursday that it has instructed New York and Washington, D.C.-based employees to work remotely beginning on Thursday and Los Angeles-based employees to do the same starting on Friday.

On Wednesday CAA announced that it was offering employees the option to work from home; Paradigm and ICM announced similar policies. Later in the day, UTA instructed all employees to work from home. Previously, CAA's precautions against the virus included banning travel and client meetings and canceling a retreat and a full staff meeting