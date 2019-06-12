CAA Elevates Jaime Feld, Ben Dey to TV Talent Co-Heads

The two replace Michael Katcher, who has joined FX as a casting executive.

CAA has promoted Jaime Feld and Ben Dey to co-heads of the television talent department, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The two replace Michael Katcher, who is joining FX Entertainment in the newly created role of executive vice president of casting.

Collectively, Feld and Dey represent actors including Riz Ahmed, Chloe x Halle, Raul Castillo, RuPaul, Toni Collette, Lily Collins, Miley Cyrus, Jane Fonda, Eiza Gonzalez, Jonathan Groff, Tommy Lee Jones, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tom Ellis, Melissa Leo, Jonathan Majors, Demi Moore, Leslie Odom Jr., Al Pacino, Mary-Louise Parker and Yara Shahidi.

The pair are based in CAA's Los Angeles office and will lead a team of more than a dozen agents. Feld's career at CAA began in 2002 as an assistant to managing partner Kevin Huvane, and she was promoted to agent in 2010. Dey also worked for Huvane, as well as Katcher, early in his time at CAA, which began in 2004. He was promoted to agent in 2008.

"Jaime and Ben are exceptional people and tremendous representatives, who both possess a strong work ethic and extraordinary taste," CAA head of scripted television Joe Cohen said in a statement. "We are thrilled to elevate them into this well-deserved leadership position."