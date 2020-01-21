CAA Forms New Board to Lead Day-to-Day Operations

Half of the board members are women, which fulfills the company's 50/50 by 2020 pledge that was taken in December 2017.

CAA has established a new internal board, the CAA Board, which will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the agency and is meant to guide its growth and new strategy.

The board will be comprised of representatives from across the agency's divisions, including sports, music, motion pictures, television, brand consulting, and diversity and inclusion. The CAA Board was chosen based on a diversity of department and geographic locations.

The members, who will continue to serve in their existing leadership positions within the agency, are Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin and Tiffany Ward.

Half of the board members are women, which fulfills the company's 50/50 by 2020 pledge taken in December 2017 to reach gender balance in leadership in the workplace.

“This is an exciting and important moment for our company,” said CAA president Richard Lovett in a statement. “The members of the new agency board have distinguished themselves in our highest priorities: embracing our culture and working in support of colleagues, while also succeeding in our company’s mission to be the best in the world in creating opportunities for and serving our clients. This new group will build upon our tremendous momentum and accelerate the agency’s growth, through laser-focused ways in which we can support our clients’ goals and aspirations.”