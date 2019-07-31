CAA Global CEO Steve Hasker Leaves for TPG Role

The veteran media executive was hired for the then-newly created position 19 months ago.

CAA Global CEO Steve Hasker is leaving for a senior advisory role at parent company TPG, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Hasker was hired a year and a half ago to oversee CAA Global, which was then a new structuring of a number of the agency's investment-related assets and other businesses, including the joint venture CAA China, merchant bank Evolution Media Capital, early-stage VC fund CAA Ventures and technology incubator Creative Labs. Although the future organization of those companies under the portfolio known as CAA Global is unclear and no successor to Hasker has been named, the operation of each of those entities remains unchanged.

Formerly global president and COO of Nielsen Holdings and before that a partner in McKinsey's global media, entertainment and information practice, Hasker will now take a senior advisor position at CAA owner TPG, the private equity firm.