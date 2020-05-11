CAA Offices In L.A. and N.Y. to Keep Working Remotely Through Aug. 1

Most of Hollywood has been shut down since mid-March.

As Hollywood debates plans for how it can reopen after the novel coronavirus pandemic subsides, CAA has informed its staffers that the agency intends to keep up remote work for many of its major offices through Aug. 1.

At a meeting on Monday, leadership said that the company's offices in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and London will keep working remotely through the majority of the summer.

Smaller CAA offices may operate on a different time frame than the Aug. 1 timing, employees were told.

California is in the early stages of a phased reopening plan from Gov. Gavin Newsom, while New York's government said Monday that some areas in the rural parts of the state could begin phase one of reopening by May 15.

Roughly 26,682 people have died from coronavirus in New York to date, while California has suffered 2,719 deaths as of Monday, per John Hopkins University's case tracker.

Around March 12, CAA, as well as most other agencies, asked all staffers to work from home as the pandemic hit the U.S.

The agency, like many Hollywood companies, has also undergone a round of cost-cutting, saying on April 8 that it would implement proportionate pay cuts.

A CAA rep at the time noted that "it is incumbent upon us to look closely at what measures help ensure CAA always remains the strongest company for our employees and clients."