CAA Partners With Indonesia's United Media Asia

The Hollywood mega-agency will arrange financing for the growing Indonesia and Singapore-based content company, and represent its film and TV projects internationally.

Hollywood mega-agency CAA has inked a strategic partnership agreement with Singapore and Indonesia-based film and television company United Media Asia (UMA). The deal was described as non-exclusive and will involve CAA representing and arranging financing for UMA's film and TV output, as well as advising on the company's overall entertainment strategy in Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Michy Gustavia, UMA is backed by a $20 million investment fund and focuses on local-language content for the fast-growing Indonesian market. The company recently signed an exclusive first-look deal with Kompas Gramedi, Southeast Asia’s largest media conglomerate. UMA's recent output includes Memories of My Body, Indonesia's official selection for best international film at the 2020 Oscars. CAA represents the global distribution rights to that title. UMA's forthcoming slate includes genre projects like The Villa and The Betrayal.

The new partnership was negotiated by CAA's Media Finance team. It builds on the company's longstanding business growth in Asia. CAA has targeted most of its energy in the region towards China, operating a local branch of the agency in Beijing and arranging more than $780 million in Chinese capital into English-language content over the past 14 years.

But Indonesia has long been viewed as one of the world's most tantalizing potential growth markets for entertainment. The country is home to nearly 270 million people, with demographics that skew young. Steady expansion of the country's film exhibition infrastructure has propelled box office growth into the double digits in recent years.