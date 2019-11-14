CAA Partners With L.A. Public Schools for Educational Initiatives

The agency has long been involved with public education via its CAA Foundation.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is going Hollywood.

LAUSD, the second largest pubic school board in the United States, is partnering with CAA to further public education initiatives.

CAA will provide pro bono services on many fronts, such as building stronger relationships in the business and entertainment communities, creating content to share stories of success and producing events to showcase the extraordinary work of students and educators in schools across Los Angeles.

The agency was already involved with public education with its CAA Foundation, which supports several educational organizations around the world, and the partnership was a priority for agency president Richard Lovett, who was spearheading many of the programs.

"Once a week for more than a decade, I taught a class at Venice High School, so I know firsthand how great it feels to work and connect with students in public schools," said Lovett in a statement. "We are looking forward to working closely with [LAUSD superintendent] Austin Beutner and Los Angeles Unified in support of thousands of students, teachers, and principals and hope others in the community will join us in this effort."

In announcing the partnership, Beutner stressed community support as a pillar of public education, adding, "CAA can help us build stronger relationships in the business and entertainment community. The power of storytelling knows no boundaries, and there are few stories as powerful as a child who finds their place in the world because of a great education."