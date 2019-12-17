CAA Promotes Roger Batchelder to Lead Strategic Client Advisory Group

The business affairs executive, who has been at the agency for 20 years, will spearhead the newly-created team.

CAA has elevated motion picture business affairs executive Roger Batchelder to lead its newly-created Strategic Client Advisory Group, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The veteran, who in his previous capacity oversaw deal analysis, data analytics and trend forecasting for the motion picture department, will report to CFO Jim Burtson and Motion Picture Group co-head Risa Gertner. The Strategic Client Advisory Group is a team of execs who will architect and implement deal structures for clients across multiple platforms.

Batchelder joined CAA from MGM Studios exactly 20 years ago, and was a consultant at Price Waterhouse before that.

"Roger has a cutting-edge understanding of the deal landscape," CAA president Richard Lovett said in a statement. "He is able to use his information to understand the moment and the next opportunities in a quickly changing marketplace. In this expanded role, Roger's exceptional expertise and strategic insights will further enhance and support the agency's efforts to maximize deals on behalf of our clients."