CAA Restricts Travel, Meetings Over Coronavirus Concerns

All domestic and international travel must be approved, and the agency has asked reps to keep meetings virtual for the time being.

CAA has implemented new measures related to meetings and travel in light of growing coronavirus concerns, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Any domestic and international travel must be approved and will be limited to "business-essential" purposes – which, given the growing likelihood of film festivals, premieres and other event cancellations, might turn out to be a moot consideration.

There is no "ban list" of specific countries – rather, the default position is that all employees remain grounded for now (again, given airline and government travel restrictions for certain countries, business travel already has been impacted for some employees, such as those in CAA China).

In addition, the agency is asking its reps to meet with clients and other business associates via teleconference, phone and other virtual means rather than bringing them into the office (which remains open to employees). Obviously, the company is encouraging those who feel under the weather to work remotely or seek medical attention.

CAA will revisit this policy in two weeks or sooner, as the spread of the epidemic is a developing situation.