CAA Restructures Motion Picture Department

CAA has named 13 agents to new leadership roles as part of a restructuring of its motion picture division, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Four agents are now co-heads of the Motion Picture Group: Todd Feldman, Risa Gertner, Joel Lubin and Jack Whigham. Maha Dakhil has joined CAA Media Finance head Roeg Sutherland in overseeing the agency's International Film Group. In their newly created roles, these six will steer the strategy of all of CAA's film activities.

Dave Bugliari and Franklin Latt, who both started their careers at CAA, have been promoted to co-heads of the motion picture talent department. They collectively represent such clients as Oscar nominees Bradley Cooper and Glenn Close, in addition to Margot Robbie and Lucas Hedges, among others.

Dan Rabinow, a 10-year veteran of the agency, and Ida Ziniti, who joined in 2014, will co-lead the motion picture literary department, whose clients include Jordan Peele, Melissa McCarthy, Phil Johnston, Rachel Brosnahan and Reed Morano.

Promoted to co-head of CAA Media Finance alongside Sutherland is Benjamin Kramer, who has been at CAA for 13 years.

Rachel Rusch will lead the agency's comedy department across film and television. Her clients include Trevor Noah, James Corden, Raphael Bob Waksberg, Natalie Morales, Neal Brennan and Leslie Jones.

Michelle Weiner will continue to lead the books department, which includes overseeing book-to-film/TV deals.

"Our leadership team has been instrumental to the motion picture department's tremendous success," CAA president Richard Lovett said in a statement. "They have pioneered groundbreaking deal structures and activated all areas of the agency to service clients in the best way possible. This new role provides an opportunity for them to execute on broader initiatives and continue to power our drive for innovation. With this next generation of leadership, CAA is better positioned than ever in the global marketplace to serve our clients across all areas of opportunity."