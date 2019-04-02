CAA Signs Albert Hughes (Exclusive)

One-half of the filmmaking brothers behind 'Menace II Society' and 'Dead Presidents,' he recently directed his first solo feature, 'Alphas.'

CAA has signed filmmaker Albert Hughes, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Writer-director Hughes and his brother Allen emerged as major talents with their 1993 debut Menace II Society and 1995 follow-up Dead Presidents. They later directed the 1999 documentary American Pimp; 2001's adaptation of Alan Moore's Jack the Ripper graphic novel From Hell, starring Johnny Depp; and 2010's post-apocalyptic Denzel Washington starrer The Book of Eli.

Last summer, Hughes directed his first solo feature, the prehistoric human-wolf friendship drama Alpha, starring Kodi Smit-McPhee. "Enjoyably old-fashioned in its narrative but crisply modern in technique, it is engaging enough even for those of us with no soft spot for pets," critic John Defore wrote in THR's review.

Hughes continues to be repped by Bloom Hergott.