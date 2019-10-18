CAA Signs Ayesha Curry (Exclusive)

The food and lifestyle personality's ventures include hosting Food Network and ABC cooking shows, a best-selling cookbook, a restaurant chain and a home goods brand.

Ayesha Curry has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

The food and lifestyle personality began her career with a popular blog that led to her own Food Network show, Ayesha's Home Kitchen. This summer she executive produced and hosted ABC's Family Food Fight, and her other television credits include judging Food Network's Chopped Junior and Guy's Grocery Games and appearing on the Rachael Ray Show and Good Morning America, and she has previously penned a column for Woman's Day magazine.

In 2016, Curry published The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith, and the Joy of Eating Well, a best-seller that featured more than 100 recipes. Her other business ventures include teaming with chef Michael Mina to create the barbecue fusion restaurant International Smoke, which has locations in San Francisco, Houston, San Diego and Aventura, Fla, as well as Homemade, the home goods brand she founded in 2017 that includes items for the kitchen, bedroom and garden, as well as jewelry and meal kits. A portion of all proceeds from Curry's eponymous line of cookware and bakeware go to the nonprofit campaign No Kid Hungry, for which Curry serves as an ambassador.

In July Curry and her husband, NBA superstar Stephen Curry, founded the charity Eat.Learn.Play, which aims to end childhood hunger, provide universal access to quality education and promote healthy and active lifestyles. Ayesha Curry also serves as a contributing partner to the Michelle Obama-spearheaded initiative Team FNV (Fruits and Veggies).

Curry continues to be represented by attorney Bob Myman at Myman Greenspan.