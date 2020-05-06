CAA Signs 'Be Water' Director Bao Nguyen

He made his feature documentary directorial debut with 'Live From New York.'

CAA has signed Bao Nguyen, the filmmaker behind Sundance's Bruce Lee documentary Be Water.

Nguyen, whose non-fiction work has been featured on The New York Times, Vice and HBO, made his feature directorial debut with Live From New York, which chronicled Saturday Night Lives' 40-year history and cultural impact.

Be Water, which won a Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance and is set to air on ESPN on June 7, uses archival footage to dive into the career and cult of the legendary movie star.

Nguyen continues to be represented by Mosaic and attorney Chuong Bui at Counsel for Creators.