CAA Signs 'Black Mirror' Director James Hawes (Exclusive)

The British helmer also is a producing director of TNT's upcoming 'Snowpiercer.'

CAA has signed British director James Hawes, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Hawes helmed the Black Mirror season-five episode "Smithereens," which bowed Wednesday on Netflix and which THR critic Tim Goodman praised in his review. He previously directed the anthology's third-season finale, "Hated in the Nation," in 2016.

Most recently, Hawes helmed the pilot and two other episodes of TBS' upcoming Snowpiercer adaptation, for which he also serves as an executive producer. He previously directed episodes of TNT's The Alienist, Nat Geo's Genius, Showtime's Penny Dreadful and five episodes of the BBC's Doctor Who, including the 2006 Christmas special that marked David Tennant's first full appearance as the titular Time Lord.

Hawes is a BAFTA nominee for his 2009 television movie Enid and won best single drama honors at the U.K.'s Royal Television Society Awards for his 2013 telepic The Challenger Disaster.

Hawes continues to be repped by agent Cathy King at 42 in the U.K.